Blood donation clinic in Carrick-on-Shannon this week

Give the gift of life to someone - donate blood at this week's clinic in carrick-on-Shannon.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service mobile Clinic will visit the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday, November 8 and Thursday, November 9.

Clinic times each evening are from 4.30pm to 8pm and new donors are always welcome.

If you already donate but haven't done so in a while, please come along to the clinic. It doesn't take a lot to donate, but it could save someone's life!