Connacht Rugby Academy players taking on Movember challenge in aid of Hand in Hand

Members of the NUIG sponsored Connacht Rugby Academy and the Connacht Rugby sub-Academy are fundraising for children’s cancer charity Hand in Hand, this November. The young players will attempt to grow moustaches as part of the annual Movember event to raise funds for the charity.

Hand in Hand offer a range of home support services for families affected by cancer. They help to reduce some of the stress and anxiety by engaging with local professional service suppliers to provide a tailor-made package of care to suit each family individually.

Academy Manager Eric Elwood is delighted that the players have taken it upon themselves to make a difference in the community and help this very worthy charity. Commenting on the initiative, he said, "The Academy and sub-Academy players showed great initiative to organise this fundraiser. They will all attempt to grow moustaches for the month of November and we will all be watching their progress with great interest! The Hand in Hand charity is a fantastic support service for families affected by cancer and they make a real difference to families in our community. We are delighted to be contributing to the great work being done by the charity."

Speaking on behalf of Hand in Hand, Service Manager, Jennifer Carpenter, said, "We are delighted to have the support of the Connacht Rugby Academy members; community support like this is the life-blood of the charity – a heartfelt thank you to all involved and best of luck with the moustaches!"

As part of the fundraising efforts, Good4U the official Connacht Rugby snack supplier are supporting the Academy players. The Sligo-based company are holding a 5k fun run, in Sligo town to help raise funds for the fantastic charity. Commenting on their involvement with initiative, a spokesperson from Good4U said, “Dash in a Tash is set to be a bit of fun that people of all ages can get involved with to raise money in support of Connacht Rugby’s charity efforts. We encourage everyone to come along and don’t worry, moustaches will be supplied.”