Cold, windy with heavy rain and hail
Don't forget your jacket and umbrella if you're venturing outside today
Hail, heavy rain and cold, blustery conditions... yes Winter is officially here!
Today, Saturday November 4, will be a cold, bright, blustery day, with bright or sunny spells and widespread showers.
Met Éireann are warning that many of the showers will be heavy and some will have hail, with a few thundery downpours also.
Highest temperatures just 7 to 9 degrees. Strong and gusty west to northwest winds.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on