Canada is releasing over 10,000 work permits for young Irish people

A lot of Irish families have already made the move to Canada in recent years and it Canada is now seeking even more qualified young Irish people with the release of 10,700 additional work permits for young Irish citizens.

The permits are available for young Irish people aged between 18 and 35.

They include Working Holiday permits, Young Professionals permits, and International 'Co-Op' permits for those who have been granted an internship.

The working permits allow people to live and work in Canada for up to two years, while the International Co-Op visas are valid for up to a year.

Almost 30,000 people have moved from Ireland to Canada since 2011.

For more information about applying for a Canadian visa, please visit here.