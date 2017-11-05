Grow House discovered

Gardaí have discovered a grow house and seized in excess of 80 cannabis plants during an operation in Co Longford.

As part of this investigation uniformed Gardaí and local detectives carried out a search of a house at Clonbalt Woods last night, November 4.

During the course of this search 80 Cannabis plants (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €64,000 were recovered.

A 29 year-old-man was arrested as part of this investigation and detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He is expected to appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court tomorrow morning Monday (6/11/17) at 10.30am.