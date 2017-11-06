Enjoy champagne reception and top entertainment at North West Hospice Gala Ball

The North West Hospice inviting the community to come out and support their Gala Ball which will be held on November 18 at The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.



Enjoy a Champagne Reception a scrumptious 4-Course Meal with wine and live Music with the amazing Gobsmacked Band. With Edwina Guckian School of Irish Dancers performing, a DJ ‘til Late and an live auction with compared by Pat King, this promises to be a night to remember.

Speaking about the ball, Bernadette McGarvey, Community Relations Manager at the hospice said ”The Ball is being held to help raise essential funds for North West Hospice at a time when demand for our services has never been greater. With an increased incidence in cancer in Ireland, an ageing population and an increase in non-malignant referrals, we have seen demand for our services grow by 35% in the 5 years to 2016.

"Last year North West Hospice took care of nearly 600 patients and their families. Funding this growing demand is an enormous challenge and we need the support of the community to do it. It is our hospice, in our community and it will only survive if we continue to support it”.

Tickets for this Gala Ball cost €60 and are on sale at The Landmark Hotel on (071) 9622222 or from the North West Hospice Centre on (071) 9170523.