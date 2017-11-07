Today will be bright with sunny spells and showers. The showers will become frequent by early afternoon and some will be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. Cool with highs of just 7 to 9 Celsius in mostly moderate west to southwest breezes. Winds will be fresh to strong and gusty at times near the coast.



Tonight

Showers will die out in most parts this evening or early tonight giving a cold but largely dry night with clear spells. Some mist or fog patches will develop inland. Cloud will increase from the west later in the night. Lows of 2 to 5 Celsius with slight grass frost in places. Mostly light westerly breezes will back southerly overnight and freshen near the west coast around daybreak.