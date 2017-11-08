Sorry folks, the rain is returning this afternoon

According to Met Éireann there will be some crisp sunshine at first today, but thickening cloud in the west with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread to all parts this afternoon. Afternoon highs of 10 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes.



Tonight

Mostly cloudy tonight with patchy rain and drizzle. Lows of 9 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds.