Sligo University Hospital win prestigious Pakman award

Sligo University Hospital (SUH) was named as the 2017 Winners of the prestigious Pakman award for Food Waste Management sponsored by Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment at the third annual Pakman awards ceremony, which took place in Dublin recently.

The Pakman Awards seek to recognise complete excellence in the environmental approach taken by a business, organisation or community group in all aspects of their operations. The Pakman judging panel was looking for measurable impacts across all elements of the waste hierarchy - reuse, reduction, recycling and waste minimisation alongside environmental management of food, water, energy and biodiversity.

Sligo University Hospital won the coveted Food Waste Management Award in recognition of a number of recent quality improvement measures and innovative initiatives to reduce food waste. Food waste management strategies focused on waste reduction, recycling, reducing landfill and reinforcing the correct segregation of waste among staff. Food Waste initiatives were proactively managed and driven through collaborative interdisciplinary work between the Catering Department, Waste management team and HSE Estates.

This work is supported by through the hospitals Oral Nutrition Steering Group and Green Campus Committee .Changes such as reducing food distribution containers to match patient needs, auditing patient feedback, enhanced bedside signage, driving protective meal-times for patients, retrofitting bins for ease of handling and segregating food waste, recycling and awareness initiatives have significantly reduced food waste.