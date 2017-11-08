New Leitrim Tusla office to be completed by Autumn 2018

The new Tusla building in Carrick-on-Shannon has been approved by Tusla's Board and is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2018 according to documentation received by Deputy Tony McLoughlin.

A letter from Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone confirmed the building has been approved and the relevant legal documentation is currently under review by Tusla's Legal Division.

At present Tusla staff are accomodated in three different locations in the wider Carrick-on-Shannon area namely the HSE's Community Care building; Hilldrum House and Drumsna Community Centre.

"The new building, when completed with ensure a unified service from Tusla in Carrick-on-Shannon and I am fully supportive of this initiative,” said Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone.