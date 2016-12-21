Boost for angling in Ballinamore & Carrigallen

Angling to stimulate economic development in Leitrim as Ballinamore/Carrigallen area receives €100,000 for fishing facility.

Ballinamore has been awarded €100,000 to assist in the development of an angling facility as a result of a funding submission from Leitrim County Council with support from Inland Fisheries Ireland.

The funding from the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs under the REDZ (Rural Economic Development Zone) Initiative aims to stimulate economic development in rural towns and their hinterlands. The angling facility will improve the access to angling in the area and will drive angling visitors to the area.

The angling facility in Ballinamore will include the development of angling infrastructure at Garadice and Kiltybarden Lakes. Both venues are excellent for match angling and currently host the World Pairs Angling Competition. This €100,000 grant will upgrade the facilities at these locations and will draw other national and international competitions to the area. The angling facility will also be accessible to wheelchair users and will have a special area dedicated to youth angling.

The project will cost approximately €125,000 with €100,000 now granted from the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht affairs. The rest of the funding will be provided from Inland Fisheries Ireland to the tune of €21,200 with an additional €3,800 from Leitrim County Council.

As the Ballinamore and Carrigallen areas are well known angling locations, this facility will assist in building an angling centre of excellence which will attract both domestic and overseas anglers.

Frank Curran, Chief Executive of Leitrim County Council said “We are delighted with the approval of the funding for the Rural Economic Development Zone for Ballinamore and Carrigallen area which is focusing on the angling sector.

"Angling is an extremely important economic driver for this area made possible by the excellent fishing lakes in the locality along with a well-known, international reputation. Ballinamore/Carrigallen has been host to numerous angling competitions such as the World Pairs and the Dutch King of Clubs.”

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said “We are committed to ensuring that Ireland uses the resource to its best potential in a conservation-focused manner and we are delighted to secure this funding for Leitrim.

"Investment in angling development is crucial if we are to help attract visitors to rural areas. Anglers use several services and business in an area when visiting such as accommodation, restaurants, shops as well as boat hire and equipment rental. We look forward to working with our partners, Leitrim County Council and the community in enhancing Ballinamore as a top angling destination.”

Rinn Shannon & District Angling Club

At the recent well-attended AGM the following committee were elected to manage the club affairs for the coming year: President John Tom Bland, Chairman George Taylor, Secretary Jarlaith Gallagher, Treasurer John Bradshaw, Events Officer Paul Beck, Safety Officers Jim Boyle, Clint Taylor, Peter Logan and Charles Beirne. Membership fees for the coming year are now due and can be given to John Bradshaw treasurer or Paul Beck.

I would like to extend to all readers a very happy Christmas and a wonderful 2017. This column shall take a short break and will return on January 18.

In the meantime, stay safe on the water and tight lines.