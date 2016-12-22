Breakthrough for Trident Swim Club's Diarmuid Sutton

Personal bests were slashed last weekend in Galway when three swimmers representing Trident Swim Club took part in the A Grade Gala at Leisureland in Salthill.

Trident’s Diarmuid Sutton (14), Wiktoria Weinert (13) and Eoin Guckian (12) all put in some impressive swims, with a 100% PB record, not to mention a handful of Irish Division times and a couple of Connacht Squad times into the bargain.

Recording the first PB of the day was Wiktoria Weinert, taking part in the 200m backstroke which she swam in 2:41.27, taking more than 20 seconds off her entry time.

Swimming again soon after in the 200m Individual Medley, Wiktoria once more set the standard with a seven second PB, coming home in 2:41.83.

Team-mate Sutton, competing in the same event for the boys, followed with an even more impressive PB of 14 seconds, when he put up a winning time of 2:26.74, bagging himself not only his first gold medal but also his first Connacht Squad time and an Irish Division 1 qualifying time.

Sutton soon smashed his PB in the 200m breaststroke, knocking nine seconds off his seed time to take gold in a time of 2:45.60 - another Division 1 qualifying time but also his first Open qualifying time.

Young team-mate Eoin Guckian also swam the 200m breaststroke, knocking an incredible 30 seconds off his entry time with 3:24.29.

Wiktoria’s final event of the day was the 200m freestyle, again decimating her previous best by almost 17 seconds with her time of 2:22.59 and bag herself a Division 1 time for next summer.

Eoin Guckian knocked 10 seconds off his 200m freestyle time with 2:51.62, and hot on his heels was Sutton, grabbing his second Connacht Squad time, yet another Division 1 time, and a bronze medal.

Trident swimmers have three members qualified to take part in the International Dave McCullagh Memorial Meet at Bangor in February, a massive achievement for both the swimmers and the club.