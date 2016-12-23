Parkrun gears up for Christmas Eve outing

Lough Key Parkrun will very definitely have the festive spirit when Lough Key Parkrun 33 takes place on Christmas Eve.

Even with the Festive season, you can get your Parkrun in early on Saturday morning with the Christmas Eve edition starting as normal at 9.30am sharp and refreshments will be served afterwards by the core team. All welcome.

Lough Key parkrun event 32 took place in frosty conditions last Saturday. Paul Little was first over the line in 19:14, his second win in three appearances with Ken Kennedy second in 19:49 and Fiachra Henry of Carrick-on-Shannon AC third in 20:14.

Drumshanbo AC's Cora Regan, sister of Olympic Marathon runner Breege Connolly, was first lady home and 13th overall in 23:22, her sixth time in seven appearances. Noreen Colreavy was second in 24:17 and Tracy McPartland third in 25:10.

This week there were 67 runners, of whom four were first timers and 11 recorded new personal bests. Representatives of 6 different athletics clubs took part.

Full results and a complete event history can be found on the Lough Key parkrun Results Page.