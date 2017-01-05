Parkrun spirit at Lough Key as Graham wins

There was a good turnout for the final parkrun of 2016 but Lough Key parkrun will be back next Saturday at 9.30 am for the first parkrun of 2017 and every Saturday, all welcome.

From January, Lough Key Parkrun are delighted to be joined by Eastern Gaels GAA and Operation Transformation will again link in with parkrun.

On Saturday last we had several parkrun tourists from South Africa, St. Annes, Poppintree & Marley and we hope they will return to Lough Key soon.

First male home was Graham Allen of Carrick-on-Shannon AC in 19:16, his third time in 11 appearances. Michael Corrigan was second in 20:19 with Daniel Dill third in 20:21.

In the Ladies, Ann Wynne was fourth overall and first lady in 20:46, her tenth win in 16 appearances with Ingrid McGovern of Brothers Pearse AC second in 23:39 and Kathy Butler third in 25:01.

This week there were 78 runners, of whom 18 were first timers and seven recorded new personal bests. Representatives of 7 different athletics clubs took part.

Full results and a complete event history can be found on the Lough Key Parkrun Results Page.