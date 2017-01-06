Dromahair launch Operation Transformation

After a very successful Operation Transformation in 2016, Dromahair Ladies GFA Club, together with Mens GAA Club, are hosting Operation Transformation 2017 to help raise funds for Astro Training Pitch.

Dromahair host an Operation Transformation Walk on Saturday, January 7, from the Health Centre at 10 am but a six week programme of classes really gets into full-gear next Tuesday, January 10.

Registration for six week programme will take place on Saturday January 7, from 9.15 am in The Health Centre Dromahair prior to Operation Transformation National Walk. If anyone can’t make registration please get in touch through the Operation Transformation Dromahair 2017 Facebook page as we hope to have all registrations done before classes commence.

This is a great opportunity after the Christmas Festivities to change your lifestyle, to become more motivated, improve your health and fitness. In last years Operation Transformation we has some huge weight loss and seen fitness levels of participants improve significantly.

This programme, which costs €50 for the six weeks, is suitable for the complete beginner age 16+ through to a more athletic person wanting to improve their fitness levels.

The full programme is as follows:

TUESDAY: Ladies Fitness classes in St Clare’s Comprehensive School Gym Manorhamilton from 7.15 - 8.15 pm with optional Weigh-In before class; Mens Fitness classes in St Clare’s Comprehensive School Gym, Manorhamilton from 8.20 - 9.20pm with optional Weigh-In before class.

The Tuesday class content includes: Cardio: Benefits to help improve health and fitness, help with weight loss (fat burning); Muscular/Strength/Endurance: Benefits: Improve strength and achieve optimal muscle tone; Stretch: Benefits: Improves range of motion, better flexibility, increased circulation and improved posture

SATURDAY MORNING: Ladies/Mens Boot-camp in The Park, Dromahair from 9.00 to 10am. The Saturday morning Boot-camp comprises of outdoor exercise to improve fitness levels in a circuit style workout.

On Friday, January 13, Alan Williams (www.alanwilliamcoaching) will host a one hour presentation on Fitness and Nutrition for all participants of Operation Transformation at 7pm. A night not to be missed.