Leitrim Village St. Stephen's Day 5 Km results

The organisers of the St Stephen’s Day 5KM run/walk would like to thank everyone who took part and raised so much money for the IHCPT.

Also, a special mention must go to Ellie O’Rourke, last year's female winner, who had a nasty fall early in the race and had to pull out. We hope to see her back running very soon.

Thanks must go to Hilda, Eamonn, Seamus, Catherine, Gerry, Gerard, Johnny, Paul, Laura, Declan and Emily for all their work in making the event run smooth. Thanks to Johnny Gill for his sponsorship of the prizes, Declan Deegan for sponsoring such great spot prizes and all who gave so generously.

Special thanks must go to The Leitrim Observer for helping promote the race, Mark Kelly for photographing it and Carrick-on-Shannon Gardai.

Without all of the helpers mentioned above it would not have been the success it was.

Anyone left out I apologise and I can assure you your help was most appreciated. Here is the list of winners in each category:

Results: 1. Aidan Flynn 18.00

2. Seamus Leddy 19.17

3. Shane Comer 19.42,

4. Adrian Gurn 19.56

5; Padraic Hackett 20.07 1st local

6. Aryan Patrasco 20.18 1st U16 male

7. Caoimhe O’Brien 20.27 1st female

8. Ronan O’Rourke 21.11

9. Ciaran Beirne 21.13

10. Jack Flynn 21.30

11 Frank Whitney 21.41

12. Donal Moreton 21.42

13. Mickey Duignan 21.50

14. Daniel McGonagle 21.57

15. Brendan Mollohan 21.59

16. Dympna Kelly 22.05 2nd Female

17. Shaun Chandler 22.55

18. Terry McGinn 22.58

19. Fearghus O’Rourke 23.21

20. Dhani Keane 23.27

21. Pat Heffernan 23.28

22. Damien O’Brien 23.38

23. Paula Mollohan 23.44 3rd female

24. Mark Guckian 23.50

25. Michael McGonagle 23.56

26. Conor Guckian 24.06

27. Cyril McKeon 24.19

28. Naomi Lee 24.22

29. Aoife O'Brien 24.26 1st female U16

30. Helen O’Gara 24.34

31. Kathy Butler 24.46

32. Grainne O Connaire 24.48

33. Brian Treacy 25.08

34. Barry Reynolds 25.09

35. Tracy McPartlan 25.27

36. Caroline Finn 1st local Female

37. Chris Nee 26.08

38. Mark Chandler 26.50

39. Anthony Noone 27.00

40. Unknown 27.02

41. Noelle Parker 27.12

42. Alan Whitney 27.14

43. Des Ramsey 27.16

44. Liam McGinnis 27.18

45. Carmel Curley 27.33

46. Clodagh Keane 27.44

47. Matthew Boyle 28.12

48. Emer Gilmartin 28.13

49. Tommy Ferguson 29.08

50. Matthew Murtagh 29.09

51. Arlene Fowden 29.23

Wishing all a Happy New Year.