Michael McManus Open Tournament

Sunday January 22, will see one of the biggest darts tournaments to take place in Leitrim in many a year with the first running of the Micheal McManus Memorial Darts tournament in aid of the Northwest Hospice.

Players from all over the country are already entered in what promises to be an exceptional day of darts. Micheal is best remembered as a regular in the Lough Allen League where his never say die attitude and gentlemanly conduct will never be forgotten.

The tournament with a guaranteed prize fund of €1280 takes place in The Millrace Bar in Drumshanbo. Boards are open from 12.30 pm, open draw at 1.45 and first games off at 2pm on the button.

There will be six boards in operation on the day and a separate ladies tournament. Finals, with a Sky Sports style walk on, will take place around 9pm. Prize money and trophies for the last eight onwards and highest checkout. First prize is €500. Entry fee is €20. A fundraising raffle with prizes galore on the day.

We would like to thank at this time our main sponsors, Scollan's Gala Drumshanbo for sponsorship of all trophies and The Arigna Enterprise for sponsorship of the Perpetual Cup. We look forward to seeing you all on the day.

Inter-county Men's Challenge: This Sunday in The Poor Scholar Ballinamore sees a challenge between Leitrim and Longford as both teams gear up for the All-Irelands in Ennis in February. First games off at 3pm sharp in a 12-a-side playoff, played twice. A singles tournament open to anyone with entry of €10 will take place afterwards on a money in, money out payout. We look forward to your support on the day.