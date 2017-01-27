Damien to box for Irish Novice title tonight

Seán McDermott Boxing Club's Damien O'Boyle will fight for the National Novice 91kg title tonight, January 27 when he takes on Niall Coady from the St. Saviours Crystal Boxing Club Waterford in Dublin's National Stadium.

Former Sligo inter-county footballer O'Boyle has made great strides since he has come on board this season with the Seán McDermott Boxing Club and a result he is now just one step away from becoming an Irish champion this weekend.

On Friday , Damien claimed an impressive National Stadium win in Irish Novice championships 91kg weight semi-final when he chalked up a decisive 2-1 victory margin over Kevin Cronin of Kerry's Cashen Vale Boxing Club in Listowel.

Seán McDermott Boxing Club seniors train in the Manorhamilton's Bee Park Community Centre Boxing Hall (upstairs) on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6.30 to 8pm while juniors train on Tuesday and Thursday from 6.30 to 7.45 plus an adult keep fit class takes place at 8pm on Monday nights.