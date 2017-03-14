Online registration for Shannon Blueway Adventure Race open

Following the success of the last two years, a third edition of the Shannon Blueway Adventure Race is set for Saturday April 29.

The race is open to anyone with a reasonable level of fitness and is a great race for adventure race first timers. Participants can compete as individuals or as part of a relay team making it the perfect race for all levels of fitness to get involved.

A special early bird price is available until March 17, and teams add or amend members up until 48 hours prior to the race. Participants are encouraged to sign-up online.

The Race incorporates a 7km run along the Shannon Blueway, a 1km Kayak on The Shannon Erne Blueway, a 25k cycle through lovely Leitrim’s landscape, followed by a trail run up Sheemore hill with cycle and sprint to the finish line back in Leitrim Village.

This year's entry fee includes a special Shannon Blueway Adventure Race Tech T-Shirt and medal. Register online before midnight on St. Patrick’s Day to be guaranteed a T-Shirt.

Kayaks will be provided on the day and bikes can be rented if necessary. Refreshments are provided for all participants and prize-giving will take place at St. Joseph’s Centre Leitrim Village after the race.

Registration on the day is from 10am – 12am in St. Joseph’s Hall, Leitrim Village but race entry cannot be guaranteed for walk-ups.

The adventure race is part of a weekend full of activities planned under the guidance and support of the 2016 Waterways Ireland Sponsorship Programme. More info www.bluewayadventure.ie.