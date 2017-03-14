Drumshanbo tops in style

It was a great occasion as, after two years, boys volleyball returned to the Mayflower in Drumshanbo and it was a great day as Drumshanbo VS topped the Junior Boys rankings.

The visiting teams were amazed at the new scoring system, the new poles/net system and most of all the fabulous new and upgraded floor complete with lining.

It was also the first boys home matches since Vocational Drumshanbo won their All Ireland and the new Junior As did not disappoint as they powered through to the Junior A once again. The experience of Emmet Moran, Barry McWeeney and Dylan Easterbrook showed.

The visiting schools also got their wins with Elphin winning the girls and Kiltimagh topping the eventual B boys zone.

The Drumshanbo B boys had a great comeback when Sean Moran served them from 13-19 to 20-19 (set point) against Elphin B while Drumshanbo A girls powered to a set win with overhand serving from Abigail Collins in their first set.

Scores

Boys: Drumshanbo A beat Elphin A 21-7 21-3,bt Elphin B 21-8 21-11 beat St. Louis Kiltimagh 21-13 21-16; Elphin A vs Kiltimagh 20-22 21-10, beat Drumshanbo B 21-10 21-15; Kiltimagh vs Elphin B 21-16 14-21 beat. Drumshanbo B 22-15 21-12; Elphin B beat Drumshanbo B 22-20 21-15

Girls: Elphin beat Drumshanbo A 18-25 25-15 15-3, beat Drumshanbo B 25-6 25-11

Teams & Serves

Drumshanbo A Boys: Emmet Moran (captain) (10), Evan Foley (20) Barry McWeeney(27), Dylan Easterbrook (12), Shawn Meehan (9), Brendan Gunning (14), Pablo Martúnez Megina (9), Ronan Moran (1), Arkadiusz Oberwan, Conor Flood, Mark Reynolds, Shane McKeon, Jason Beirne

Drumshanbo B Boys: Daniel Curran (capt.) (3), Justin Mulvey, Shane Wynne (3), Carlos González De Luna, Jake Tobin (13), Danny McWeeney (8), Eoin Guckian (14), Gary Corcoran (6), Sean Moran (11), Damien Gilmartin (3), Rory O’Donnell (1), Michael Noone, 1 Alan Mulhall (1), Timmy Kane (lib), Adam Houat, Conor Clarke

Drumshanbo A Girls: Amy Coulter (3), Edel O’Donnell (4), Abigail Collins (12), Lucia Ingles Cerrillo (2), Saoirse Rowan (2), Kaitlyn Dolan (10), Megan Moran (2), Emma Benson, Niamh McDonagh, Roslyn Kane (1)

Drumshanbo B Girls: Emily Gilmartin, Leanne Hennessy (1), Aideen McDonagh (1), Amy Moran (1), Laura Whitney, Amy O Donnell (2), Aoibhe Rynn (1), Minnie Stead (3), Niamh Kelly, Zoe Mulhall (1), Alanna McGovern, Aoife Guckian