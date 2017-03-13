For the ninth year Sligo will be part of the National Cycle Series and will welcome over 2,000 cyclists to the County on the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The Sport Ireland Cycle Series (formerly sponsored by An Post) is a joint initiative involving Sport Ireland and five Local Sports Partnerships, which encourages people of all fitness levels to get physically active by getting on their bikes with a choice of five cycling tours across the country between May and September in Sligo, Clare, Meath, Waterford and Cork.

The Sport Ireland Yeats Tour of Sligo Cycle is the first event in the Cycle Series and event ambassador Eve McCrystal gold medallist at the 2017 Rio Paralympics was in Sligo recently to launch the cycle.

Speaking at the launch Eve stated “I’m delighted to be ambassador for the Sport Ireland Yeats Tour of Sligo 2017. While my main focus is cycling at performance level I think recreational cycling offers great opportunities for people to be active.

“Cycling is good for fitness and health and I encourage people of all ages and cycling experiences to start training and join me in Sligo on the May Bank Holiday weekend for the first event of the Sport Ireland Cycle Series”.

Cyclists of all cycling experiences will be catered for with events on Sunday April 30, over 60k/ 100k/ 160k taking place while families and newcomers to cycling can participate in the 10k on Saturday April 29, while also enjoying a Family Fun Day. All events start from the Knocknarea Arena IT Sligo, and along the route cyclists are guaranteed good signage, friendly marshalling, mechanical back up, quality food stops and a hot meal at the end.

Over 2,100 people took part in the 2016 An Post Yeats Tour of Sligo with cyclists from all over Ireland converging on the city for the weekend. The nominated charity for the 2017 event is the Samaritans Sligo. So why not get training and be part of a great cycling experience in the North West on the May Bank Holiday weekend 2017! Check out www.tourofsligo.ie for further information.