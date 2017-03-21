Leitrim Sports Partnership 2017 Sports Club Grants

Leitrim Sports Partnership is delighted to announce the 2017 “Active Leitrim” Sports/Physical Activity Grant Programme.

One of the aims of Leitrim Sports Partnership is to increase participation in sport and physical activity among all persons in Leitrim.

Leitrim Sports Partnership is looking to support initiatives by sports and recreation organisations in Leitrim for education/training and participation initiatives.

The total budget available across all sports and recreation organisations is likely to be €4000 so allocations will be made based on the quality of submissions received. Closing date for receipt of applications is Friday April 7.

For further information, contact us by telephoning 071 9650498 or emailing sports@leitrimcoco.ie. Grant forms and guidelines are available to download from our website www.leitrimsports.ie.