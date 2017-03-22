Gold for Michael in South Korea

Ballinaglera’s Michael Cornyn made a long journey to South Korea very worthwhile when he won a World Championship gold medal as part of the Irish cross-country team.

Daegu in South Korea is hosting the World Masters Indoors Championships but as part of the programme, the cross-country championships were also held in the Asian city and it proved a very successful trip for the Irish Men’s Over 55 team.

On a flat but tough 8k course the Irish M55 team of Michael Cornyn, Drogheda AC’s Pat O’Grady and Liffey Valley AC’s Tom O’Connor packed superbly to claim gold ahead of Italy & South Korea in Suseong park.

From early on in the race, it was evident that the team contest was between the Irish and Italian team with the top two Italians forcing the pace ahead of Tom and Pat. With O’Grady struggling from a hamstring injury, the battle for gold would come down to each team’s third place runner.

But with Michael, who now competes in the colours of Dunboyne AC in Meath, running strongly just behind Tom & Pat, Ireland were well in control with the third Italian runner almost a half a lap behind entering the final 2k.

Ireland looked set for an easy win but South Korea started to threaten with two runners just ahead of Michael and there was a danger they might spring a surprise but with 200m to the finish, Michael sprinted past one of the South Koreans to ensure the gold medal for Ireland.

Carrick & Kinlough dominate Leitrim Sports Hall

Schools from Carrick-on-Shannon and Kinlough dominated the recent Leitrim Sports Hall Finals in Ballinamore.

After a very successful series of heats which saw another event added to cater for the numbers taking the Leitrim Sports Partnership event produced some excellent competition in Ballinamore.

Scoil Mhuire from Carrick-on-Shannon won the Third & Fourth Class categories ahead of Four Masters in Kinlough and Scoil Clann Naofa Ballinamore but the Kinlough school prevailed in the 5th & 6th Class Girls event, scoring a clear win over Gaelscoil Liatroma.

However, Gaelscoil Liatroma did take home both boys titles, winning the 3rd & 4th class boys events by 12 points and the 5th & 6th Class boys by just eight points, both times from Four Masters and Scoil Mhuire.

The winning teams will go on to represent Leitrim in the All Ireland Finals in Athlone today (Wednesday March 22).

The overall results were as follows:

3rd & 4th Class Girls: 1 Scoil Mhuire Carrick on Shannon 132; 2 Four Masters Kinlough 103; 3 Scoil Clann Naofa Ballinamore 94; 4 St Patrick's Drumshanbo 78; 5 Gortletteragh 61; 6 Gaelscoil Cluainin 36.

3rd & 4th Class Boys: 1 Gaelscoil Liatroma 130; 2 Four Masters 118;3 St Hugh's Dowra 98; 4 St Joseph's Aughavas 67; 5 St Patrick's Drumshanbo 65; 6 Gaelscoil Cluainin 43

5th & 6th Class Girls: 1 Four Masters 136; 2 Gaelscoil Liatroma 113; 3 Scoil Mhuire 84; 4 St Brigid's Drumcong 83; 5 St Patrick's Drumshanbo 50; 6 Gaelscoil Cluainin 38

5th & 6th Class Boys: 1 Gaelscoil Liatroma 118; 2 Four Masters 110; 3 Scoil Mhuire 102; 4 St Brigid’s 66; 5 Gortletteragh 58; 6 Gaelscoil Cluainin 50