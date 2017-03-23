Boyle to host Lonleitros Cup Finals

The first ever juvenile cup weekend in the newly formed Lonleitros League takes place this coming weekend from March 24, 25 & 26, in Boyle Sports Hall.

This weekend will showcase the incredibly talented players in U14 and U16 boys and girls, playing club basketball in Longford, Leitrim and Roscommon.

Teams involved include: Boyle Basketball Club, Carrick Cubs, Longford Falcons and Ballinamore Blazers

The action tips off on Friday evening in Boyle with all four finals fixed for Sunday March 26. Supporters are welcomed and encouraged and will be sure to be entertained over the course of the weekend.