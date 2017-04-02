Leitrim take home five Connacht Scor titles

Leitrim clubs dominated the Connacht Senior Scor Finals last Saturday in Tubbercurry as they took five of the six titles on offer.

Glencar/Manorhamilton had a dancing double as they won the Figure and Set Dancing titles while St. Mary’s Kiltoghert retained their Instrumental Music title.

Sean O’Heslin’s Aisling Maxwell saw off stiff competition to win the Solo Singing with her rendition of “The Evelyn Marie” while Bornacoola’s Aidan Dockery won the Recitation with his rendition of “Connolly”, the Solo Singing and Recitation the only events that had entries from every county on the night.

St. Mary’s Ballad Group just missed out on retaining their title as they were pipped by St. Dominic’s of Roscommon but Leitrim won the Cormac Mac Giolla Cup for the best overall county.

The All-Ireland Finals will be held on Saturday, May 6, at The Waterfront in Belfast. As this is a ticket only event, anyone looking for tickets is asked to contact your Club Scor officer or Claire Crossan at 087-6472547 as soon as possible. Tickets cost €20 or €60 for a family ticket (2 adults & 2 U16).