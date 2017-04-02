Two reach Connacht Finals

The Connacht Juvenile B semi-finals were played on Sunday in Drumshanbo with eight grades down for decision against Mayo opposition.

Two handballers from Drumshanbo Handball Club overcame their opponents to reach the finals with one semi-final still to be played, Boys U13 Paul Flynn (Fenagh Handball Club) v Jack Creighton.

Leitrim's winners on Sunday were Edel O'Donnell (Girls U14) who defeated Lillian Sheehy and Evan Foley (Boys U15) who defeated James Walsh.

Playing on the day were Colm McLoughlin (U11), Dara Greenan & Benoit McKiernan (U11D), Darren Wrynne (12), all from Fenagh HC, Aidan Dowler & Karl Foley (U13D), Edel O'Donnell (GU14), Ronan Moran (U14), Conor Flood & Sean Lynch (U14D), Evan Foley (U15).

The finals are to be played on Sunday in Collooney and Castleconnor.