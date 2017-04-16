Taylor's retain Lough Allen title

Congratulations to Taylor's of Drumsna who retained their title as Pyramid Bookmakers Lough Allen League Champions with a hard fought victory over O'Brien's of Mohill.

A fantastic night was had by all who attended, thanks to Monica's for hosting the event and for the lovely spread of food, and to Frank Mulvey who chalked all the games.

This was a very successful league this year, thanks to our league sponsors Pyramid Bookmakers, well done all and here's to next year!

Taylor's team was Kian Beck, Brian Kelly, Steven Gannon, Liam Taylor, Liam Aldridge, Simon Prior and David Bohan.



GANNON WINS MASTERS CROWN

Steven Gannon claimed victory at the 2017 Leitrim Masters in Jackie’s The Lakeland Bar Ballinamore.

After a tense and nail biting final victory over Robert Mulvey by 6 legs to 5, Gannon was on cloud 9. Notable scalps along the way were wins over Liam Aldridge and reigning champion Wayne Roberts.

Beaten semi finalists were Liam Aldridge and former champion Gene Connelly. The Shield event was won by Wayne Roberts who beat Greg McGovern in the final. Highest checkout went to Liam Aldridge with a 120.

Thanks to Ian Flynn for setting up all the stands and Pauline Crosbie who oversaw all proceedings as always. Massive thanks to Kathryn McTague for her sponsorship, wonderful food, highest checkout prize and selling raffle.



LEITRIM MEN’S COUNTY TRIALS

And so a new season of trials to decide the county men's team for the 2017/2018 darting year begins.

We would like to welcome our first two venues for hosting events, David Carthy's Lock 17 Leitrim Village and Jackie’s The Lakeland Bar Ballinamore. The dates and times for Trial 1 and 2 are as follows;

Trial 1, Sunday April 30: Lock 17 Leitrim Village, boards open at 2pm first games at 3pm.

Trial 2, Friday May 12: Jackie’s Ballinamore, boards open at 8pm first games at 9pm.

The usual round robin system will be in place at all trials this year. We look forward to seeing you all there.



MULVEY WINS LONGFORD 8 NIGHTER

Leitrim's Ray Mulvey claimed victory in the Gallys Bar Drumlish 8 Nighter with a 6-4 win over Longford's Joe Nevin in a tense final. Beaten semi finalists were Leitrim's Colm Mulvey and Bobby Hilton from Cavan.



PADDY’S BAR EIGHT NIGHTER

Last Tuesday saw Cavan’s A. O’Neill win the first night of eight, beating Longford's J. Nevin in the final. By the time you read this there will be six nights left to qualify for finals night.

It would be nice to see as many local Leitrim throwers as possible taking part. As always all visiting throwers welcomed, five boards in use each night, strict time-keeping with the draw at 9.30, boards open from 7pm for practice.