Mulvey wins trial four in Carthy's Lock 17

A good turnout last Friday in Carthy's Lock 17 Leitrim Village for trial number four with a few absentees.

A great standard thrown all evening with quite a few 12 and 13 darters and 1x 100+ average. With an early finish we also ran a singles event which Ray Mulvey won defeating Colm Beirne in a high scoring and quality final.

Thanks to David Carthy for his hospitality, sponsorship and food provided and to Pauline who as always oversaw proceedings.

Top 20 Leitrim rankings

1: Liam Aldridge 81; 2 Colm Beirne 79; 3 Steven Gannon 76; 4 Colm Mulvey 68; 5 Eamon McGovern 63; 6 Johnny McGovern 61; 7 Ray Mulvey 57; 8 Ady Somers 56; 9 Mickey Gannon 55; 10 Wayne Roberts 53; 11 Robert Mulvey 53; 12 Brian Beirne 52; 13 Aidan McCormack 48; 14 Michael Crosbie 47; 15 Frank Mulvey 46; 16 Brendan McCormack 44; 17 Brian Kelly 41; 18 Bernie Kilkenny 37; 19 Colin Hopper 36; 20 Gene Connelly 36.

County Trial number 5 takes place in Jackie's Ballinamore this Sunday with boards open from 2pm for a 3pm start. 4 boards in play. See you all there. Don't forget night one of Jackie's Eight Nighter takes place this Friday coming. First games off at 10pm sharp