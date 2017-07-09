Jeff Sterling and Chris Kamara got a lesson in GAA at the Leitrim V Carlow game

Soccer Saturday duo Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara got quite the lesson in GAA at yesterday's Leitrim V Carlow game in Netwatch Cullen Park.

The soccer celebrities certainly learned that GAA is a game of two halves as Leitrim dominated the first half and went in at half time ahead, only to be completely controlled and sent home the losers with a 2-14 0-13 scoreline.

Stelling and Kamara are in Ireland as guests of AIB to learn about Gaelic football.

They pair commented on a under-16 game between Dingle and An Gaeltacht in Kerry last week with commentary legend, Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, also a native to the Dingle area, will be there to assist.

AIB say that they will travel country wide to experience football at both grassroots and senior inter-county levels.

Speaking about the project, Kamara said, “We are really excited about this. To get to travel across Ireland, learn about a new sport and better understand what the GAA is about is a fantastic opportunity for fans of any sport. We can’t wait to hit the road and begin our journey with AIB!”

Stelling added that they hope to come away from the visit with a better appreciation of what this Irish sport is all about.

“We don’t have much knowledge of Gaelic Football but have obviously spent much of our professional lives in football and both enjoy a strong affinity to our local clubs, so we do hope that some of this will translate. Hopefully we will have a much better understanding by the end of our journey.”