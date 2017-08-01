Fun Run / Walk in Carrick
Looking for something to do this Bank Holiday Monday?
St. Mary's GAA Club
5K Fun Run / Walk on Bank Holiday Monday.
If you are looking for something to do with yourself and your family this Bank Holiday Monday and still have time to watch the replay between Roscommon and Mayo, why not get along to a Fun Run Walk from St. Mary's GAA Club in Carrick-on-Shannon.
The event starts at 11am and all the details you need are posted below.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on