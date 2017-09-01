Registration opens for Carrick Gym Club next Monday

Registration for new members will take place at 5pm on Monday September 4, at our premises on Castlecarragh road.

To join the beginners group (class 5-6pm Monday) children must be 5-8 years old; To join the Tumble Tots group ( class Tuesday 2-2.55pm) children must be 4 years old and have started school.

Registration is €50 per child payable on the night and class fees are €6/hour payable on a term basis. Registration for returning gymnasts is at 6pm, registration fee €50.

There is always a huge interest in gymnastics and while we appreciate this we are also very conscious that we have to limit the number of beginner so that we can provide a safe and happy place for the children to learn gymnastics.

Therefore beginners are signed up on a first come first served basis.

We as voluntary coaches and committee do our best to be fair and we ask that people queuing would also but we can not be responsible for the queue before the registration time of 5pm.

We do ask that people (or designated person) would queue for their children only. There is no need for children to attend registration.