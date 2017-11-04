Local players encouraged to participate in Shane Barry Memorial

The annual Shane Barry pool tournament takes place this Sunday, November 5, in Carthys bar Lock 17.



This is one of the most prestigious events in our pool calendar and players of all levels are encouraged to take part. The draw will be compiled on the day and first round games will commence at 3pm.



To enter please contact Richard on 0838314303 or message us on our Facebook page. Looking forward to seeing you all there.

Home Internationals

The Home Internationals (teams from Ireland and the U.K) was ran last week in Stockport, England. Leitrim had a record 3 representatives playing on the Irish men's B team.



After notching up some impressive performances in the group stage, it came down to a straight shoot out with neighbours Northern Ireland for a place in the final.



Alas it was not to be, the lads lost by the narrowest of margins 8-7. The Leitrim members included Gavin Donnelly, Maurice Cullen and Niall Sweeney. You played your hearts out all week and did your county and country proud.



Leitrim Pub League

The first two rounds of the Leitrim pub league concluded this week. The table reads as follows; Monicas (20) Bothar Rua (16) Paddys (16) Carthys (11) Blue Devon (10) Leitrim Inn (9) Taylors (8) Club F (7) Duignans (7) Gerties (7) Millrace (6). For a full round up of results and fixtures please visit our website www.leitrimpool.com