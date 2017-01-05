Make your voices heard

LSinn Fein Cllr Caroline Mulvey has called upon people in Leitrim to make their voices heard with the Constituency Commission who are currently examining Dail constituencies.

"We can all recall the disastrous recommendations of the Constituency Commission in 2004 who carved Leitrim into two constituencies, thereby leaving the county in a very difficult position," she said.

She is calling upon Leitrim people, of all political persuasions, to make a submission to protect Leitrim.

Submissions should be addressed to The Secretary, Constituency Commission, Room 1.65, Custom House, Dublin 1, D01 W6X0, or by email to constituency.commission@housing.gov.ie