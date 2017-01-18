Aldi set to make rugby punditry child’s play!

Calling all budding child rugby pundits! Aldi has announced that it will give 7 lucky kids the chance to put their punditry skills to the test on all Ireland RBS 6 Nations matches!

The Aldi Kids Rugby Panel, part of the retailer’s partnership with the IRFU, has teamed up with RTE to offer viewers a match analysis, before, during and after each of the RBS 6 Nations games.

Sure to be seen by hundreds of thousands and something that has yet to be done in Ireland before, The Aldi Kids Rugby Panel will broadcast live during ad breaks and is seeking energetic and enthusiastic kids aged between 7-11 to add their magic to the hotly anticipated tournament.

Sound like the once in a lifetime opportunity your child would love?

Head to www.aldirugbypanel.ie to upload your entry now! For those who prefer to pundit in person, the Aldi Kids Rugby Panel will be hitting the road. Searching the country for the next shining star of commentating, the retailer’s casting calls will be setting up shop in Galway, Cork, and Dublin on 21st and 22nd January.

For more information and to upload your entry, visit www.aldirugbypanel.ie.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ilbX4EUWKU

RBS 6 Nations Fixtures:

4th February 2017 – Scotland v Ireland at BT Murrayfield

11th February 2017 – Italy v Ireland at Stadio Olimpico

25th February 2017 – Ireland v France at Aviva Stadium

10th March 2017 – Wales v Ireland at Principality Stadium

18th March 2017 – Ireland v England at Aviva Stadium

Casting Call Dates, Times & Locations:

21st January 2017, 12-4pm - Donnybrook Stadium

21st January 2017, 12-4pm - The Sportsground, Galway

22nd January 2017, 12-4pm - Irish Independent Park, Cork