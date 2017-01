The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has recorded 17 people on trolleys in Sligo University Hospital today, January 18th.

In other hospitals in the region, Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar has 33 patients on trolleys today, Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinalsoe 8, and Cavan General Hospital 1.

Nationally, there are 510 patients on trolleys, 406 of them in hospitals outside Dublin.