Message from the Baby Loughlin óg committee

As you all know we set up the Baby Loughlin óg committee to help and support, with the aftercare of Loughlin óg Burns and also to support Loughlin and Amanda through a very difficult time in their lives, as they faced the stress and emotion of Loughlin óg’s medical condition.

We have been overwhelmed by the generosity, goodwill and support, from you the public right throughout all of this county, and beyond.

Currently we have three events planned:

1. A Committee run event, a “Night of Entertainment” in Lough Rynn Castle on Friday, 27th of January.

2. Bornacoola Development Association are holding a fashion show in Lough Rynn Castle on Friday, 3rd March which is a fundraising event for Baby Loughlin óg.

3. Ballinaglera are holding a Raffle of a Shorthorn Heifer as a fundraiser for Baby Loughlin óg’s aftercare support. Draw for that event takes place on March 11th.

We estimate that after these three events are held, and together with funds already raised over the past number of months, that we are in a position to meet all costs associated with the support and aftercare of Baby Loughlin óg for this year.

For this reason, we as a Committee have decided to hold off on running any further events for the remainder of 2017.

We are very mindful and we want to be fair to other organisations, associations, and deserving causes, who are also looking for support at this time. We also want to be fair to you the general public who have been so generous in your support so far.

We thank you all for your support, we want to say a huge “Thank You” to everyone who have organised events and helped us get to this stage. We also want to say a big “Thank You” to the many people who had events planned for the months ahead this year which we have now asked you to postpone at this point.

March 11th is the final event, and no more events are to run after that date.

The Baby Loughlin óg Journey will continue, and we will have regular updates on his progress on the website.

As a Committee, we will reassess the requirements at the end of this year.

In the meantime, please keep Baby Loughlin óg in your thoughts and prayers as he faces into a challenging 2017.

Thanks again to you all for your generosity and your prayers,

The Baby Loughlin óg Committee.