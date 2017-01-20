Secondary Irish education unit sanctioned for Sligo

The founding committee of Coláiste Loch Gile, working since 2008, have announced that the Department of Education have sanctioned the opening of Aonad Loch Gile, an Irish language secondary education unit for boys and girls to open in the Mercy College, Sligo in September 2017.

Wednesday, January 25th, from 6.00-9.00pm in the Mercy College is the date for the Aonad and the Mercy’s own enrolment evening. Parents who have an interest in enrolling their children and those who have pre-enrolled are asked to attend that evening.

To ensure an offer of a place for you may pre-enrol by going to www.colaistelochgile.net , click the Pre-enrol button, fill in the spaces and press ‘Send’.

This is a new era for Irish language education in the North West as it will be the only Irish language option for parents whose children attend the five Gaelscoileanna in Sligo, Leitrim, and South Donegal. Pupils who did not attend a Gaelscoil will be very welcome to enrol and it is expected that the demand will be such that in the forthcoming years that an independent Gaelcholáiste will be established.

The founding committee would like to formally thank all the public representatives who made representations on their behalf in previous years. Your support was vital and truly appreciated.

They also wish to praise the efforts of The Mercy College’s Principal, Colette O’Hagan, staff and Board of Management. From the first meeting they revealed a respect, an understanding and dedication to the concept of an Irish Language Unit. After witnessing the amount of preliminary work, dedication and ambition they have for this 'Aonad', the committee believe that a very bright future awaits all students who seize the opportunity to attend Mercy College's Aonad Loch Gile from next September, 2017.