Lough Key Forest park shortlisted for tourism award

Lough Key Forest and Activity Park near Boyle is in contention to win a prestigious prize in the 2017 Irish Tourism Awards.

Lough Key is one of five areas in the country who have been shortlisted in the ‘Best Leisure Tourism Innovation’ category.

The north Roscommon facility is up against Westport House in Mayo, Powerscourt Estate in Wicklow, Fortress Spike Island and the Commissioners of Irish Lights.

The winner will be announced at a Gala Event in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on February 3rd. The awards give recognition to those who have made significant contributions to visitor experiences in Ireland and to increasing the number of visitors from overseas.

Eugene Murphy TD extended his congratulations to all the staff and management. “Lough Key Forest Park is really one of the jewels in the crown of County Roscommon tourism and being shortlisted for this prestigious award is recognition of the terrific range of services and facilities which are now available in Lough Key Forest Park.

"There really is something for everyone with a fantastic caravan and camping park, marina, café, visitor centre, zip line, cycling as well as other activities so it’s a one stop shop for a great family day out and I want to commend all the staff and management involved with the park for being shortlisted for this award."