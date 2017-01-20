Several of Ireland’s most dynamic companies will visit IT Sligo on Wednesday, February 1st, to showcase their graduate employment opportunities at the Institute’s Careers Fair 2017.

The event, which will run from 11am to 3pm, will span a range of industry sectors including Engineering, Computing, Digital Technology, Accounting and Science.

The 53 confirmed exhibitors include international companies such as Abbott Diabetes Care, AbbVie, Aurivo, Allergan and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals.

Recruitment specialists Collins McNicholas and Siteman Recruitment UK will also be there to lend their expertise on the day.

The event will also have an online dimension. Jobseekers who are unable to attend in person can visit the IT Sligo Online Careers Fair which goes live from January 23rd at www.itsligo.ie.

“Graduates and jobseekers can log on and see in advance the range of job opportunities which our exhibiting companies are offering,” explains Adette Reing, Careers Officer at IT Sligo. “They can then talk through those opportunities with the company representatives at our Careers Day.”

Free one-to-one CV clinics will also be available at the IT Sligo Careers Fair. Human Resource experts from the visiting companies will offer clear, no-nonsense advice on how your CV can stand out from the crowd. So, bring a copy along.

There’ll be also company presentations and talks on the various graduate job opportunities.

Postgraduate study options will also be a focus on the day with several Irish and UK universities attending. These include Queen’s University Belfast and Trinity College.

This is a free event.