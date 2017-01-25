Leitrim Tourism to exhibit at Holiday World Show Dublin 2017

The Holiday World Show Dublin, taking place at the RDS Simmonscourt from 27th to 29th January 2017, is the only show where you can meet over 1,000 travel professionals from around the world to plan your dream holiday and take advantage of show-only specials and deals.

Leitrim Tourism will be exhibiting at this year’s Holiday World Show and targeting the 30,000 expected attendees.

For three days the Holiday World Show will transform the RDS Simmonscourt into a hub of exotic, vibrant, multi-cultural activity; from the Americas to Asia, Africa to Europe and not forgetting Ireland, visitors can literally experience the locations on offer in a way that is not possible on the internet. Whether you're seeking that once-in-a­lifetime trip, planning a well deserved family holiday or making plans for a romantic getaway, the Holiday World Show is the must-attend event of the year.

This year’s Home Holiday Pavilion is the biggest one yet with exhibitors coming from all across our beautiful island. Fáilte Ireland will also be joining the Home Holiday Pavilion to showcase their Virtual Reality (VR) headset and allow visitors to experience 360° views of the Wild Atlantic Way live from the show.