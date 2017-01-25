Minister Humphreys meets Leitrim Chief Executive to discuss Creative Ireland roll out

The Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys TD, met with Leitrim Chief Executive, Frank Curran to discuss the roll out of Creative Ireland Programme / Clár Éire Ildánach in Leitrim.

Creative Ireland is the Government’s Legacy Programme for Ireland 2016 Centenary. It is a five-year all-of-government initiative, from 2017 to 2022, which at its core is a wellbeing strategy which aims to improve access to cultural and creative activity in every county across the country. In preparation, Minister Humphreys met with all local authority CEOs last week.

Creative Ireland will prioritise children’s access to art, music, drama and coding; enhance the provision of culture and creativity in every community; further develop Ireland as a global hub for film and TV production; empower and support our artists and drive investment in our cultural institutions; further enhance our global reputation abroad. From 2018, an annual County of Culture will also be held each year.

A major pillar of the Creative Ireland programme is called ‘Enabling Creativity in Every Community’. Local Authorities are the primary instrument for delivery of the programme objectives throughout the country over the next five years, and they are central to the success of Creative Ireland.

As part of Creative Ireland, a culture team will be established in every county, which will be tasked with developing a culture plan for that county. Each Local Authority will appoint a co-ordinator for the programme, and a public workshop will be held to share the Creative Ireland plans and invite input from the public.

Speaking after the meeting Minister Humphreys said, "I have asked Frank Curran to establish a Culture Team bringing together relevant personnel to develop a Culture & Creativity Plan for Leitrim to drive public participation in creative cultural activity in Leitrim."