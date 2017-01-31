National Lottery
Telly Bingo ticket winner in Ballinamore
Lucky Murphy's strikes again
Do you have this winning number?
'Lucky' Murphy's Newsagents in St. Brigid's Street, Ballinamore has struck again.
Philip Murphy has just sold a winning ticket for next week's Telly Bingo gameshow. The ticket is for the 'Phone Risk' game which could net the lucky ticket owner anything between €1,000 and €10,000.
If you have this winning ticket, please contact the National Lottery now.
Telly Bingo will be on RTE 1 next Tuesday, February 7th at 12.45pm.
