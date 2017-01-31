Telly Bingo ticket winner in Ballinamore

'Lucky' Murphy's Newsagents in St. Brigid's Street, Ballinamore has struck again.

Philip Murphy has just sold a winning ticket for next week's Telly Bingo gameshow. The ticket is for the 'Phone Risk' game which could net the lucky ticket owner anything between €1,000 and €10,000.

If you have this winning ticket, please contact the National Lottery now.

Telly Bingo will be on RTE 1 next Tuesday, February 7th at 12.45pm.