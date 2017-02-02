Huge crowd turns out for launch of Stroll at the Track

The launch has taken place of Stroll at the Track, a major North West Hospice fundraiser. A huge crowd attended the launch in Bourbon Bar, Sligo last week.

Stroll at the Track will take place at Sligo Racecourse on Sunday, 19th February from 12-4pm. The event will consist of many activities.

Dozens of artists from across Sligo and Leitrim will provide the entertainment. There will be many kids activities such as the Scruffy Duffy Show, Beat the Bounce Zone, Farmyard in the Schoolyard, and you will have the opportunity to get a picture with a replica FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League Trophy.

Sligo Fire Brigade will be providing a demonstration. Refreshments and food will be provided and admission is optional with all proceeds going towards North West Hospice.

A stroll will take place to the centre of the track at 2.45pm approximately where the largest ‘balloon let off’ in the North West's history will take place in a heart shape. Balloons can be purchased at the track only where a name can added to each balloon in memory of a friend or loved one who has or is suffering from the effects of cancer.

Entry by pedestrian access will be via main gate and parking via centre of Sligo Racecourse will be operating.

Speaking at the launch, Chairman of the committee, Vincent Murray, stated, “I am delighted that we have such a large turnout of people here tonight. We are all aware of the wonderful work of North West Hospice and this initiative will add to the much needed funds to keep our Hospice operating annually.”

Speaking at the launch, Cathryn O Leary, Community Relations Manager with North West Hospice said “to maintain our current level of service, we must raise €1 million every year from fundraising events, voluntary contributions, donations and bequests. This is a huge challenge and one which we can only meet through the generosity and goodwill of individuals and groups in our community such as everyone involved with Stroll at the Track”.

Anyone wishing to donate or help out in any way are asked to contact strollatthetrack@gmail.com

For more information Contact Thomas Walsh 0861025285.