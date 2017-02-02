Teachers conference on school gardens in The Organic Centre

SEED and The Organic Centre are pleased to announce the 4th National Teachers Conference on School Gardens will take place in The Organic Centre, Rossinver, Co Leitrim on Saturday, March 11th, supported by Darina Allen, Trevor Sargent and Neven Maguire.

The aim of the conference is to inform teachers about the benefits of school gardens and enable them to link all curriculum strands to the living classroom. School gardens are a huge educational resource for schools and are proving to be an important part of teaching an integrated range of subjects in an enjoyable and fulfilling way.

“We strongly believe that an organic school garden is part of the curriculum and becomes ever more important to develop physical and mental health amongst children.” says Hans Wieland from The Organic Centre, who organises the conference.

“Organic school gardens are in essence outdoor classrooms, they demonstrate important examples of native habitats and biodiversity, they teach children how to grow food without using chemicals; they provide hands-on practical sessions to promote sensory, experiential and fun learning. They also fully support the Green Flag Programme.”

“We are delighted to have our own Paddy Madden as our key note speaker. Paddy’s book ‘Go wild at school’ was first published in 1996 and has paved the way for establishing school gardens ever since,” says Hans Wieland.

Chef and writer Darina Allen, a patron of The Organic Centre says: "I believe that gardens are good things and I passionately believe that exposing children to gardening and other outdoor activities are good things. Organic school gardens foster fundamental life skills while nurturing good health and a lifelong love of home-grown food. I wish the teachers conference at The Organic Centre every success."

Former minister for horticulture and patron Trevor Sargent says, "As a former primary school teacher, I know that pupils were never more engaged with learning than when they were sowing, tending plants and exploring the great outdoors. Undoubtedly the teachers conference on school gardens is worthy of every possible support from all who are genuine about giving our children a happy childhood and a secure future."

Chef and patron Neven Maguire says, “For me as a chef and a father of 2 young children food is so much of an education and if we can teach our future young foodies to grow, cook and enjoy the whole food experience as a family the world would be a much happier and healthier place.”

Topics for this year’s conference are: Biodiversity for the Green Flag, growing to a harvest, the best seed sowing techniques, trouble shooting your composting, an interactive walk around the grounds of The Organic Centre covering polytunnel growing, herbs from A-Z, the benefits and problems of raised beds, planting fruit trees, willow features and weed control.

Tickets from www.theorganiccentre.ie One teacher €40, and a multiple ticket of €100 for 3 teachers from the same school.

For details contact Hans Wieland 087 6122082 or e-mail: hans@theorganiccentre.ie