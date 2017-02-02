Forgotten archaeological monuments wanted

The Heritage Council has issued a call for communities in Co Leitrim to nominate the forgotten and lonely monuments in their community, that are desperately in need of care and attention, under the 2017 Adopt a Monument Scheme.

Aimed at empowering communities to become actively involved in the conservation and interpretation of their local archaeological and heritage sites, the Heritage Council is looking for four monuments to join the scheme for 2017.

Ireland’s landscapes, cities, towns and villages are dotted with an incredible variety of heritage sites, ranging from prehistoric tombs or stone circles, early monasteries, medieval walled towns, mighty castles, churches and graveyards and landed estates to industrial and agricultural heritage.

“The Adopt a Monument Scheme offers communities expertise, mentoring and support to help them to care for their local heritage, work collaboratively to develop and understand the story of their locality”, commented Ian Doyle, Head of Conservation at The Heritage Council.

“For the monuments, the scheme has the potential to ensure ongoing maintenance and care, and greater protection through increased civic value, and much higher standards of interpretation and knowledge. Ireland has some of the finest archaeology in Europe and to date we have not really understood how valuable a resource this is”.

Last year six sites across Ireland were chosen to take part in the Scheme. They ranged from Anglo-Norman motte fortifications, a seventeenth century church, a stone fort, industrial heritage and a handball alley. Training and assistance in recording, understanding and surveying these sites was provided to the community groups that adopted them. “While spaces are limited this year, we want to hear from groups who would like to play a leading role in conserving a local monument that they feel passionate about”, added Doyle.

The Adopt a Monument Scheme is managed by Abarta Heritage on behalf of The Heritage Council.

The closing date for applications is 19th February 2017. To apply or for more information log on to http://www.heritagecouncil.ie/ projects/adopt-a-monument