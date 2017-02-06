18 patients on trolleys in Sligo Hospital today

Today's Trolley Watch figures supplied by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that there are 18 patients currently on trolleys in Sligo University Hospital.

The Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar reports 22 patients on trolleys and Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinalsoe 11. There are no patients on trolleys in Cavan General Hospital.

Nationally, there are 461 patients on trolleys today.