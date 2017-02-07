Presidential Election
Bertie now 10/1 from 20/1 to be next President of Ireland
Multiple bets see odds slashed
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern
BoyleSports can report support for former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern to be the next President of Ireland after current President Michael D Higgins decides to call it a day at the Aras.
The Drumcondra native was as big as 20/1 early Tuesday morning, but following numerous bets around BoyleSports’ Dublin City Centre shops, including one bet of €250 at 20/1, his price has been halved into 10/1.
Louth native, Mairead McGuinness currently heads the betting at 11/2 with RTE presenter Miriam O’Callaghan next in the betting at 6/1. Barnardos Chief Executive, Fergus Finlay is priced at 7/1 with Emily O’Reilly next in the market at 8/1.
Outsiders to become President include 40/1 chances Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness whilst Athlone native, Mary O’Rourke can also be backed at 40/1.
GAA pundit Joe Brolly is priced at 50/1 whilst Dana, who ran on two previous occasions, can be backed at 150/1.
Next President After Michael D Higgins:
Mairead McGuinness 11/2
Miriam O'Callaghan 6/1
Fergus Finlay 7/1
Emily O'Reilly 8/1
Bertie Ahern 10/1
Éamon Ó Cuív 12/1
Pat Cox 12/1
Eamon Ryan 16/1
Brian Crowley 18/1
Ivana Bacik 25/1
Tom Arnold 33/1
Proinsias De Rossa 40/1
Martin McGuinness 40/1
Mary O’Rourke 40/1
Gerry Adams 40/1
Seán Kelly 40/1
Mary Lou McDonald 40/1
Bill Cullen 50/1
Joe Brolly 50/1
David Norris 66/1
Micheál Martin 100/1
Dana Rosemary Scallon 150/1
