Bertie now 10/1 from 20/1 to be next President of Ireland

BoyleSports can report support for former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern to be the next President of Ireland after current President Michael D Higgins decides to call it a day at the Aras.

The Drumcondra native was as big as 20/1 early Tuesday morning, but following numerous bets around BoyleSports’ Dublin City Centre shops, including one bet of €250 at 20/1, his price has been halved into 10/1.

Louth native, Mairead McGuinness currently heads the betting at 11/2 with RTE presenter Miriam O’Callaghan next in the betting at 6/1. Barnardos Chief Executive, Fergus Finlay is priced at 7/1 with Emily O’Reilly next in the market at 8/1.

Outsiders to become President include 40/1 chances Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness whilst Athlone native, Mary O’Rourke can also be backed at 40/1.

GAA pundit Joe Brolly is priced at 50/1 whilst Dana, who ran on two previous occasions, can be backed at 150/1.

Next President After Michael D Higgins:

Mairead McGuinness 11/2

Miriam O'Callaghan 6/1

Fergus Finlay 7/1

Emily O'Reilly 8/1

Bertie Ahern 10/1

Éamon Ó Cuív 12/1

Pat Cox 12/1

Eamon Ryan 16/1

Brian Crowley 18/1

Ivana Bacik 25/1

Tom Arnold 33/1

Proinsias De Rossa 40/1

Martin McGuinness 40/1

Mary O’Rourke 40/1

Gerry Adams 40/1

Seán Kelly 40/1

Mary Lou McDonald 40/1

Bill Cullen 50/1

Joe Brolly 50/1

David Norris 66/1

Micheál Martin 100/1

Dana Rosemary Scallon 150/1