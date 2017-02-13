ESB awards over €80,000 to local community groups

ESB has awarded more than €80,000 to 17 community and voluntary groups in the vicinity of their wind farms located near the townlands and villages of Arigna, Co Roscommon, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim and Geevagh, Co Sligo.

This funding is part of ESB’s Wind Farm Community Fund, which makes grants available to community and voluntary organisations for projects located in close proximity to their wind farms.

The 17 projects that received funding in 2016, are as follows:

€15,000 was awarded to Keadue sports field committee towards the construction of a multi-use games area in Kilronan Parish (Keadue, Arigna and Ballyfarnon). The project, when complete, will deliver an all-weather sports pitch with provisions for GAA, football and basketball thereby providing a central resource for people of all ages to partake in physical activity in a safe environment.

€8,600 was awarded to Dromahair Development Association Tidy Towns towards the refurbishment of their depot, with the introduction of a new heating system, security system and the installation of solar panels.

€7,300 was awarded to The Trial Management Committee towards the upgrade and preservation of the Miner’s Way and Historical Trail to ensure it remains safe, continues to meet user expectations and remain free from erosion or other issues which may impact the user or the environment.

€6,000 was awarded to Dromahair Arts and Recreation Centre Association Ltd towards the upgrade of their welfare facilities so as to create ease of access for disabled users.

€5,000 was awarded to Geevagh Local Area Development towards enhancing the safety around the local playground with a tarmacadam road at its entrance.

€5,000 was awarded to Drumkeerin GAA Club towards the draining and upgrading of the existing pitches to improve their quality and make them all-weather surfaces.

€4,000 was awarded to Strabraggan National School in Arigna towards the creation of a multi-sensory play garden on the school grounds, where all pupils can experience, explore and experiment with a wide variety of plants and materials.

€4,000 was awarded to Arigna Energy Valley Co. Ltd towards replacing elements of their internal haulage system, which is an integral component of their tour.

€4,000 was awarded to Mountallen Residents towards the construction and maintenance of a number of rafts suitable for nesting terns on Lough Allen.

€3,900 was awarded to Drumkeerin Tidy Towns towards enhancing the appearance of the village for residents and visitors, via the creation of welcome displays on the approach roads.

€3,800 was awarded to Keadue Social Services towards the purchase of IT equipment for use in training sessions with their elderly and disabled members.

€3,500 was awarded to Keadue Development Association Tidy Towns towards enhancing the appearance and heritage of the village, via the installation of sculptures depicting the musical heritage of the area.

€3,000 was awarded to Scoil Cill Ronain in Keadue towards the construction of an outdoor classroom where students will have the opportunity to learn about gardening, and growing plants and vegetables.

€2,500 was awarded to Arigna Youth Club towards the purchase of a variety of equipment to assist in the provision of activities for the youth in the area.

€2,000 was awarded to Grúpa Oidhreachta Dhroim Dhá Thiar, Co Leitrim towards the installation of road markers at milestones throughout the area which preserve the old Irish townland names.

€1,700 was awarded to St. Brigid's National School in Drumkeerin towards the encouragement and promotion of sports and exercise via the purchase of new sports equipment.

€1,500 was awarded to Arigna Hall Committee towards the provision of carpentry equipment for use by the Men’s Shed members.

€900 was awarded to Geevagh Community Resources Ltd towards painting the exterior of their premise.

Over the past six years, ESB has invested more than €5.5 million in 604 projects across 18 communities living in the vicinity of its wind farms.

Michael Bermingham, Stakeholder Manager, ESB, comments: “ESB’s position as Ireland’s foremost energy company makes us a vital part of our transition to a low carbon society. This is why we are committed to being a good neighbour, supporting the communities in which we operate; we want to help them reach their full potential. In making this scheme available to groups close to these four wind farms, we are contributing to development of essential infrastructure and services, and the creation of a brighter future the residents of its neighbouring rural communities.”