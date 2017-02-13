Funding for two Leitrim Theatres

The Dock in Carrick-on-Shannon and The Glens Centre in Manorhamilton have both received funding under the Arts and Culture Scheme 2016-2018.



The Dock has been allocated €128,500, while Manorhamilton's The Glens received €50,000.

Cavan Town Hall Theatre and The Hawk’s Well Theatre in Sligo both did really well out of the allocations as they will receive €750,000 and €550,000 respectively.



Both Leitrim centres have huge line ups for the forthcoming months with theatre productions and live music.

See Thedock.ie and TheGlensCentre.com for their upcoming event.



The Dock and The Glens Centre also receive funding from Leitrim County Council and The Arts Council of Ireland.