General Election in 2017 now 4/7 from 7/4

BoyleSports is reporting support for a General Election to take place in 2017 after a number of bets were placed on Monday.

With the scandal around Sergeant Maurice McCabe, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are rapidly separating from each other and on Monday the company had to cut the odds of a General Election in 2017 into odds on as some chunky bets were laid at 7/4 resulting in the price hardening into 4/7.

2018 is currently second favourite for a General Election at 11/4 with 13/2 about 2019, 12/1 about 2020 and 20/1 that it will be 2021 or later.

Liam Glynn, BoyleSports spokesperson said “It was odds against for a General Election to take place in 2017 on Sunday evening but following the news that Fianna Fail had overtaken Fine Gael in the latest Sunday Times Poll and following on from the on-going McCabe scandal, punters quickly latched onto 7/4 resulting in it now being odds on for a General Election to take place this year.”

He added, “We firmly believe that we will be heading to the polling stations before 2017 is out and it could be sooner than we think as Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael grow further apart on a daily basis.”